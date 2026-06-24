Today, Wednesday, June 24, Woking sees bright and warm conditions. Sunshine will dominate skies from dawn to dusk, with temperatures approaching 35°C in the afternoon and dipping near 20°C overnight. Light breezes will help ease the heat, but no rain is anticipated.
Tomorrow continues a sunny spell, with highs climbing about 35°C and lows close to 19°C. Clear skies should persist, encouraging a mostly dry day. A gentle breeze may pick up later, but rain chances remain slim. Conditions stay ideal for warm summer afternoons without any major cloud disruption.
A slight chance of patchy rain is expected Friday, though sunshine remains the main feature. Temperatures near 34°C could bring another toasty midday, while overnight readings drop to about 21°C. Skies will stay mostly clear, with only a few passing clouds. A mild breeze is likely, offering minor relief from the heat.
This weekend arrives with Saturday likely featuring patchy rain nearby and a cooler vibe. Readings near 29°C during the day and about 17°C overnight bring a break from intense heat. Some cloud cover could accompany sunshine, but widespread downpours seem unlikely. Light winds may blow, adding a refreshing touch to outdoor conditions.
Sunny spells and partly cloudy skies appear on Sunday, with maximum temperatures close to 25°C and lows near 15°C. Early morning mist may develop before clearing by midday. A gentle breeze should linger for long periods throughout, ensuring mild conditions overall. Rain remains minimal, and any fleeting drizzle is unlikely to persist through the later hours.
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