Today, Friday, June 26, brings plenty of sunshine, with temperatures near 34°C and lows about 20°C. Skies look clear, and only a slight chance of rain is predicted. Conditions stay bright and warm in Woking, offering a summery vibe. Expect dryness throughout. Sunlight remains intense for much of the day.
Tomorrow, conditions shift slightly with patchy rain possible. Temperatures near 32°C and lows about 17°C suggest a cooler moment at night. Sunny spells might break through clouds, so expect mixed skies. Rain could appear briefly, but dryness should prevail for most of Saturday, keeping the afternoon warm and fairly pleasant.
This weekend continues with Sunday offering more subdued heat. Temperatures near 25°C drop to about 12°C overnight, bringing a slightly cooler feel. Patchy rain might drift in, including light drizzle at times. Still, a few sunny breaks can emerge. The day is expected to remain mild, with occasional clouds overhead.
Monday raises warmth again, with temperatures near 26°C and minimums about 10°C. Sunny conditions dominate much of the day, though clouds may pass swiftly. No significant rain is forecast, creating a quite pleasant scenario. Afternoon hours appear very bright and calm, reflecting a classic early-summer feel under mostly clear skies.
Finally, Tuesday sees patchy rain returning, although conditions remain rather mild. Temperatures hover near 25°C, with a low about 13°C overnight. Some morning clouds may linger, but brighter spells could develop. Evening drizzle appears minimal, likely leaving the day generally fairly comfortable. Skies transition between partial cloudiness and clear moments.
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