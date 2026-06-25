Today, Thursday, June 25, in Woking brings clear skies and bright sunshine. Temperatures near 35°C are set to dominate, with minimal chance of rain. Overnight, lows hover about 19°C. A gentle breeze will linger throughout. Early morning calm shifts to minimal cloud, ensuring sunshine continues well into the late afternoon.
Tomorrow brings occasional patchy rain, though sunshine may still break through. Temperatures near 34°C could reach high levels later in the day. Overnight values drop about 20°C. Skies remain partly clear, creating a warmer start for the next morning. Winds feel light, with only a small possibility of light drizzle.
The next day sees patchy rain early on, with potential for brighter spells in the afternoon. Temperatures near 31°C maintain a warm profile, while lows hover about 17°C. Some clouds linger, yet heavier downpours seem unlikely. Gentle breezes flow steadily, ensuring mild conditions overall. Overall, showers remain scattered through midday.
This weekend continues with patchy rain and occasional drizzle in the early hours. Temperatures about 24°C provide a cooler feel, and lows dip near 14°C overnight. Cloud cover increases during the afternoon, but extended downpours appear limited. Winds might pick up slightly, though much calmer intervals persist into late evening.
The new week arrives under partly cloudy conditions, with temperatures about 25°C at peak and overnight lows near 9°C. Sunshine is likely early on, giving way to occasional cloud later. No significant rainfall is expected, and winds remain gentle through the day. Skies should stay mostly clear into late evening.
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