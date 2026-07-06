It's a warm start to the week across Woking and the nearby villages, with a sunny day expected on Monday. The temperature will reach a high of around 34°C, feeling more like 29°C due to the gentle breeze from the west.
As the day progresses, the sunny conditions will continue, with little chance of rain and a gentle breeze picking up. This will make for a comfortable day outdoors, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures.
In the evening, the temperature will dip to a low of around 22°C, but it will still feel pleasant, with clear skies and a light breeze. The UV outlook is high, so don't forget to pack sun protection if you're planning to spend time outside.
Overall, Monday is shaping up to be a great day in Woking, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Make the most of the good weather and get out and enjoy it. (Weather data provided by the Met Office)