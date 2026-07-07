It's a warm start to the week across Woking and the nearby villages, with sunny skies dominating the day. Temperatures will reach a high of around 33°C, feeling more like 30°C due to the gentle breeze. This breeze will be light, making it a comfortable day to be outdoors.
As the day progresses, the sun will continue to shine, with little chance of rain expected. This makes it an ideal day to get outside and enjoy the local parks and green spaces. Don't forget to wear sun protection, as the UV rays will be strong.
Into the evening, the temperature will dip to a low of around 23°C, still feeling pleasant. The gentle breeze will continue, making it a lovely evening to take a stroll or enjoy a meal outdoors.
Overall, Tuesday is shaping up to be a fantastic day in Woking, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Make the most of it and get out to enjoy the local area. (Weather data provided by the Met Office)