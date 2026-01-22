Today, Thursday, January 22, brings moderate rain that lasts through morning and continues as patchy drizzle by afternoon. Overcast skies dominate, with short breaks around evening. Temperatures sit about 9°C, dipping overnight to near 5°C. Winds may feel breezy, but any heavy downpours ease slightly later tonight.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain from early hours, gradually easing by late afternoon. Conditions remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures about 8°C during the day and dropping to near 5°C after dark. Gusts could be stronger at times, bringing a cool feel despite occasional drier periods.
Saturday turns mostly cloudy, though morning showers may give way to brighter spells around midday. Afternoon sunshine peeks through, with thermometers reading about 8°C and settling close to 5°C by nightfall. Sprinkles of rain return in the evening, but they should stay light and intermittent.
Sunday begins with misty conditions before brief drizzle develops. Temperatures hover near 8°C, dipping to about 3°C overnight. Sunshine emerges later, offering periods of clearer skies, though scattered rain may pop up again. Drizzle intensifies towards evening, but skies partly clear after dark, with cooler air settling in.
Monday features overcast skies early on, followed by moderate rain throughout the day. Temperatures reach about 5°C, with brisk winds adding a chill. Late afternoon drizzle may turn heavier, continuing into nightfall as totals accumulate. Conditions remain unsettled, yet mild patches could appear briefly. Woking experiences these shifting patterns this week. Rainfall could ease after midnight, but brisk breezes persist, maintaining a cool edge through dawn.
This article was automatically generated
