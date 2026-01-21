Today is Wednesday, January 21, and steady rain looks likely for most of the day. Skies remain grey, with showers continuing from morning through evening. Temperatures reach near 9°C, bringing a cool feel, especially in Woking. Occasional breaks may appear, but damp conditions dominate, so it’s set to be quite wet.
Tomorrow keeps the unsettled pattern going, with patches of rain spotted throughout. Showers may ease slightly in the afternoon but remain possible until late. Temperatures hover near 9°C again, making it feel fairly cool. Clouds dominate overhead, and brief lulls in rainfall might break up the otherwise damp atmosphere.
Friday brings a slight dip in temperatures, settling near 8°C. Rain remains a possibility, though some brighter spells could appear by midday. The weather stays breezy, adding to the chill in the air. Cloud cover lingers, so any sun might be fleeting, but a few drier intervals could surface.
Saturday sees a more settled picture with partly cloudy skies. Rain is less likely, and temperatures near 7°C should bring a hint of mildness. The breeze eases, allowing for calmer conditions across the region. Sunshine could break through at times, offering a nicer stretch of daytime weather.
Sunday stays on the chilly side, with overcast skies and temperatures about 3°C. The day remains dry for the most part, though lingering clouds may keep sunshine away. Mornings could feel particularly brisk, and a light breeze adds to the coolness. It’s a calm forecast overall, but still quite cold.
This article was automatically generated
