Today, Sunday, January 18, brings partly cloudy skies with a mild feel. Early mist should fade by midmorning, leaving patches of sunshine and cloud through the afternoon. Temperatures near 8°C might drop to about 4°C overnight, but no rain is expected to dampen this pleasant winter day.
Tomorrow stays dry with patches of mist returning in the morning. Visibility may be reduced in some spots, but dryness prevails through widespread overcast. Temperatures about 9°C should feel comfortable, especially around midday, before dropping to near 3°C later. No sign of rain is expected.
Tuesday might bring more overcast skies, with temperatures about 9°C at their peak. Cloud cover remains likely, but there could be brief clearer spells. Later on, values near 4°C keep evenings fairly cool and still dry. Some haze might linger, but no measurable rain is on the radar.
Wednesday looks colder, with maximum temperatures about 5°C and lows near 1°C through the night. Overcast skies may dominate, though occasional sun could break through. Breezes pick up slightly, but there’s still no real chance of rainfall. In Woking, some cloud patches remain prevalent. Overall, a chilled day with mostly grey conditions.
Thursday sees a noticeable chill, with maximum temperatures about 3°C and lows near 0°C. Some sun may peek out between clouds, but the breeze could feel sharp. Heading into this weekend, cold air lingers, though skies stay fairly dry. No rainfall is on the map for now. Expect brisk winds to make things feel cooler in exposed areas.
This article was automatically generated
