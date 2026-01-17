Today, Saturday, January 17, conditions remain cloudy with patchy rain and light drizzle in some areas. Temperatures stay near 9°C before dipping to about 5°C overnight. Mist is likely towards evening, keeping things fairly damp in Woking.
Tomorrow sees partly cloudy skies, with early fog clearing slowly. Expect highs near 8°C and lows about 4°C, creating a slightly cooler day overall. Mist could still form overnight, but rain remains unlikely.
The next day is set to feature morning mist and occasional overcast spells, with a slight chance of drizzle. Temperatures hover near 9°C by afternoon, dropping to about 5°C at night for a calm finish.
Another day of mainly cloudy weather arrives, though some fleeting bright intervals are possible. Temperatures rise to near 9°C again, settling to about 4°C at night. A gentle breeze might develop, but conditions remain largely dry, with minimal chance of rain. Overcast skies could dominate late afternoon, though a break in the cloud cover may occur before dusk.
Remaining overcast conditions persist, with daytime temperatures peaking near 5°C. Winds strengthen slightly in the afternoon, and the air stays chilly as evening sets in with lows about 1°C. Some breaks in the cloud might appear briefly, but mostly grey skies prevail. Mist patches are likely overnight, and no rain is anticipated. Focusing on the extended forecast, the rest of the week looks similar, with cool, cloudy spells continuing and minimal wet weather expected. Temperatures hover in the single digits, and the chill intensifies at night, leading to brisk conditions. Sunshine remains rather elusive at this time.
This article was automatically generated
