Remaining overcast conditions persist, with daytime temperatures peaking near 5°C. Winds strengthen slightly in the afternoon, and the air stays chilly as evening sets in with lows about 1°C. Some breaks in the cloud might appear briefly, but mostly grey skies prevail. Mist patches are likely overnight, and no rain is anticipated. Focusing on the extended forecast, the rest of the week looks similar, with cool, cloudy spells continuing and minimal wet weather expected. Temperatures hover in the single digits, and the chill intensifies at night, leading to brisk conditions. Sunshine remains rather elusive at this time.