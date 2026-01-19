Today, Monday, January 19 in Woking sees mist lingering early on, with overcast skies into the late morning. Temperatures near 9°C could appear by midday, keeping rain out of sight. Afternoon stays cloudy, gradually dipping to about 3°C later on. Evening remains calm with minimal wind and a persistent misty feel.
Tomorrow features a heavily overcast outlook, with midday cloud coverage thickening. Temperatures about 9°C keep the forecast mild, offering no sign of rainfall. The evening dips to near 4°C, accompanied by hints of wind. Skies stay grey, but conditions remain calm throughout.
Midweek brings cooler conditions, reaching about 5°C before dusk. Overcast skies persist most of the day, with occasional breaks revealing brief clear spells. No rain is anticipated, and late afternoon sunshine could appear momentarily. Nighttime slips to near 1°C, keeping the environment crisp and settled.
Later in the week sees a noticeable drop, with daytime temperatures near 3°C. Skies remain partly cloudy, and the forecast points to a dry day free from rain. Winds could pick up slightly during afternoon hours, leading into an even chillier evening close to 0°C with lingering cloud cover.
Approaching the weekend sees a bright start, with plenty of sunshine. Daytime readings hover around 4°C, while overnight lows near -1°C keep nights frosty. No rainfall is expected, and winds stay moderate. Clear skies dominate, suggesting a calm transition into the following days. Later hours remain crisp, ensuring stable weather throughout Friday. Overall conditions signal a continuity of chilly, dry weather heading forward.
This article was automatically generated
