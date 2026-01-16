In Woking, today, Friday, January 16, the weather forecast points to patchy rain and intervals of mist, with temperatures near 9°C. Light drizzle may appear early on, followed by occasional breaks in the cloud cover. Rain chances persist into the evening, ensuring an unsettled outlook. Foggy patches could develop overnight, keeping visibility low.
Tomorrow looks cloudier with possible showers through the day, and temperatures about 9°C. Periods of drizzle could linger in the morning hours, though brief lulls might offer some respite. The afternoon might stay damp, keeping conditions unsettled. Patchy cloud could dominate after sunset, preventing any prolonged clearing.
Partly cloudy skies are expected on Sunday, accompanied by a few sunny intervals. Early mist could still hover, but it should disperse, leaving temperatures near 8°C. The day appears fairly calm, with little chance of rain. Evening conditions may feature haze, yet no significant rainfall is expected.
Misty conditions kick off Monday, gradually shifting to overcast later on. Temperatures about 9°C persist, and the forecast indicates minimal drizzle, if any at all. Occasional breaks in the cloud cover could allow brief glimpses of sunshine. By dusk, skies might remain dull, though rainfall probability stays low.
Generally overcast weather continues on Tuesday, with temperatures near 9°C expected. A light breeze might develop, but rain appears unlikely. Skies could stay blanketed by cloud, limiting bright spells as the day progresses. Late evening could see continued cloud cover, rounding off a relatively stable forecast. No showers are anticipated to break this pattern.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.