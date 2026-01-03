Today, Saturday, January 3, in Woking, offers a bright forecast with sunny skies dominating much of the day. Temperatures near 2°C should be the peak, while about -2°C is expected overnight. No rain is on the charts, and a chance of snow might pass by in the early hours. Crisp winter air will shape this mild but cold setting.
Tomorrow, Sunday, stays mostly clear, with temperatures about 1°C at midday and near -3°C later. Sunshine remains constant, though a few fleeting clouds might drift across the sky. Brief snowfall seems unlikely, and calm conditions should continue, making the second day of this forecast equally serene.
A new pattern arrives Monday, as patchy moderate snow could appear in the morning. Temperatures near 1°C may bring occasional slushy conditions, with overnight lows about -4°C. The forecast suggests a chance of light freezing rain before sunrise, adding a touch to the start of the week. Heavier flakes might briefly mix, though clear spells are possible.
A calmer period settles on Tuesday, promising mostly sunny skies and near 1°C at midday. The evening will cool to about -4°C, but no rain or snow is expected. Overcast patches may appear briefly, yet overall conditions should stay bright, reflecting a quieter winter scenario.
Midweek stays chilly Wednesday, with about 0°C in the afternoon and near -5°C overnight. Clear skies dominate, indicating no sign of rain. The cold persists; any precipitation looks distant, giving midweek a stable outlook that continues this pattern of winter intensity.
