Today, Wednesday, December 31, is set to remain sunny in Woking with clear skies and no rain. Temperatures near 5°C and gentle breezes persist through the afternoon.
Tomorrow, Thursday, brings light cloud cover and minimal moisture. Highest figures hover near 5°C, creating another crisp day.
Friday sees potential for light freezing rain early on, with snowfall possible in the morning. Temperatures remain about 3°C, reinforcing a cool start.
Saturday should stay crisp and mostly sunny, with calm conditions and a maximum near 2°C. Overnight lows dip close to -2°C, ensuring a chilly feel.
Sunday maintains mild sunshine and patches of cloud, featuring peak temperatures near 2°C. Nights hover about -3°C, preserving frost from dusk till dawn.
Early next week extends the cold pattern, with minimal chance of rain and temperatures near 2°C. Nights stay below freezing, so leftover frost lingers.
Midweek conditions are expected to remain mostly stable, featuring bright spells and calmer winds. Temperatures about 1°C at night ensure a wintry environment.
Later in the week remains generally steady, with partly cloudy skies dominating and only a slim chance of rain. Highs range near 3°C, while evenings drop to freezing.
Confidence in settled weather grows as high pressure lingers, ensuring limited rain and extended clear spells. Crisp mornings continue, with frost forming near dawn. Winds hold gentle, offering mild conditions despite the chill in the air.
As this weekend approaches, sunshine remains likely, with highs near low single digits. Overnight values hover close to -2°C, maintaining fairly wintery conditions.
This article was automatically generated
