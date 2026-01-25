Today, Sunday, January 25, brings patchy rain lingering into the afternoon. Conditions appear cloudy, with brief breaks possible. Temperatures near 8°C at peak and about 5°C overnight maintain a cool atmosphere. In Woking, occasional showers continue throughout the day, ensuring consistent damp spells. Light winds may accompany intermittent drizzle.
Tomorrow brings grey skies again, with patchy rain at times. Temperatures reach about 6°C during the day and near 1°C by night, so it feels colder. Overcast conditions dominate, though a few brighter moments might appear. Light drizzle could move in later, raising the likelihood of heavier showers and gusts.
Expect moderate rain Tuesday, with occasional pauses around midday. Temperatures sit near 9°C and drop to about 4°C overnight, sustaining a damp feel. Showers return late afternoon, leaving roads wet and skies grey. Wind may pick up slightly, but any sunny intervals remain scarce amid persistent cloud. Breezy air lingers.
Mostly dry weather is expected Wednesday until slightly later in the day, when patchy rain emerges. Daytime highs hover near 8°C, while about 2°C overnight keeps things chilly. Early sunshine might briefly brighten the morning, but increasing cloud sets the stage for possible drizzle by dusk. Winds stay gentle overall.
Look for unsettled skies Thursday, as moderate rain pushes in towards evening. Temperatures near 9°C and about 6°C overnight fuel a windy spell, with gustier conditions likely. Patchy showers earlier in the day maintain the wet pattern. Cloud cover remains extensive, limiting any prolonged period of brightness. Occasional breaks allure watchers.
