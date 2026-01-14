Here on Wednesday, January 14, conditions look pleasant in Woking. Today sees patchy rain with drizzle by evening. Temperatures about 8°C, dipping near 2°C overnight. Some sunshine appears in the morning, but overcast skies settle in. A gentle breeze may keep the air crisp, with brief showery spells expected. Winds might pick up late on.
Tomorrow looks quite wet, with heavy rain persisting. Temperatures near 8°C, and showers remain steady from morning until evening. Brief breaks might emerge, but overall, it’s soggy. Gusty winds create a chilly feel, especially during more intense bursts of rainfall. Extra bursts of rainfall may develop after midday.
Friday brings occasional rain, with temperatures about 9°C and milder conditions. Showers linger, but glimpses of sunshine are possible. Clouds might roll back later, leaving clearer skies for evening. A moderate breeze keeps things fresh, adding a gentle nip after dark. Local forecasters suggest brief dryness before dusk.
This weekend starts cloudy and damp. Temperatures near 6°C, and drizzle could linger, though breaks might appear late in the day. Mist or fog may form, reducing visibility and bringing a grey setting. Rain remains likely, mainly morning, so expect another gloomy spell. A breeze could ease dampness slightly.
Sunday sees patchy rain return, with temperatures about 6°C. Some brighter intervals pop up, but thicker cloud lingers. Light winds keep conditions more comfortable, though the air still carries a cool edge. Occasional drizzle appears probable, especially midday, leading into calmer weather by late evening. Patches of mist remain possible.
This article was automatically generated
