Today in Woking, patchy rain is likely, spanning the morning into afternoon. Cloudy periods could persist, and occasional drizzle may appear later on. Temperatures near 8°C are expected to remain steady through the day, bringing a cool but damp feel. Skies might clear briefly overnight, yet showers stay possible.
Tomorrow looks overcast with sporadic drizzles during daylight hours. Thundery spells could pop up briefly, keeping the atmosphere unsettled. Temperatures about 7°C should hold, although a few brighter intervals are not ruled out. Light wind gusts may accompany passing clouds, but heavier downpours appear less likely overall.
Expect moderate rain on Sunday, January 25, with occasional heavier bursts and temperatures near 7°C. Drizzle might drift through early morning, then return by late afternoon. Misty conditions could develop as well, blending with steady showers at times. Cloud coverage is likely to stay dense, limiting any sunshine.
A damp pattern continues on Monday, featuring patchy rain and temperatures about 7°C. Skies might brighten temporarily, yet further drizzle could move in by mid-afternoon. Brief calmer spells are possible, but expect overcast skies to dominate. Light rainfall periods should linger into evening, maintaining a cool, unsettled outlook.
Another bout of wet weather appears on Tuesday, bringing moderate rain and fairly chilly air. Temperatures near 6°C may prevail, accompanied by mist in some spots. Downpours might intensify at intervals, keeping the forecast soggy. Occasional dry moments can emerge, but thick clouds are likely to return fast, preserving a damp theme. Brisk gusts might also appear occasionally.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.