Today, Saturday, January 24, brings patchy drizzle with cloudy spells and temperatures about 8°C. Woking experiences similar conditions, with occasional showers possible into the evening. Light transitions between overcast skies and occasional brighter breaks may occur, but the day stays mostly damp for many areas overall. Winds stay mostly moderate.
Tomorrow should remain showery, with daytime temperatures near 8°C and persistent clouds. Morning mist might linger, and drizzle can appear at intervals. These weather conditions stay consistent into the afternoon, though brief lulls are possible before more rain returns later in the evening. Early clouds linger widely.
Expect continued wet weather on Monday, with rain popping up fairly often throughout the day. Skies remain mostly overcast, but there could be minor clear spells. Temperatures hover about 8°C again, keeping things cool and damp. Occasional breaks of cloud might offer fleeting patches of sunshine. Light breezes help aerate conditions.
Heavier rain might arrive on Tuesday, with temperatures near 6°C providing a slightly brisk feel. Damp conditions persist from morning into night, and moderate downpours are possible in some spots. Fog or drizzle could develop toward late evening, making the day feel even chillier under cloudy skies. Wind gusts remain moderate overall.
Grey conditions continue on Wednesday, with on-and-off drizzle and temperatures about 6°C. Overcast skies are likely to dominate, though slight breaks cannot be ruled out entirely. Patches of fog may appear, perhaps lingering after sunset, capping a week of generally unsettled weather across the region. Light winds continue through night.
This article was automatically generated
