Today, Friday, January 2 starts with light snow overnight leading into patchy rain by morning. Mild sunshine could break through later, although conditions remain partly cloudy into the afternoon. Temperatures about 3°C keep things cold, with a moderate chance of rain lingering through the day. Light winds prevail in Woking.
Tomorrow remains bright with mostly clear skies. Sunny spells dominate, and the daily forecast points to zero precipitation. Temperatures hover near 2°C, making it crisp outside. Gentle breezes accompany these conditions, creating a pleasant local weather scene. No rain clouds are on the radar, so skies should remain inviting throughout.
A cooler turn arrives Sunday, with moderate snow expected by late afternoon. The weather forecast suggests periods of wintry flakes scattering across the area. Temperatures reach about 2°C, and skies look overcast for much of the day. Occasional flurries may appear earlier, forming a frosty ambience that lingers into evening.
Sunny spells persist on Monday, delivering a dry spell after recent snowfall. Skies appear mostly clear, with minimal chance of rain. Temperatures hover near 0°C, maintaining a chilly feel. Winds remain subdued, ensuring calm hours throughout the day. The daily forecast points to no fresh snow, keeping the outlook stable.
Partly cloudy skies take over on Tuesday, holding temperatures close to 0°C. Overcast could creep in, though snowfall looks unlikely. The daily forecast reveals minimal risk of rain, and breezes stay light. This pattern carries through the rest of the week, leaving conditions generally cold and calm. Winter weather persists.
