Today (Tuesday, January 6) in Woking sees a mix of morning snow and evening drizzle, with temperatures near 2°C. Patchy rain may surface by midday, though showers should clear quickly. Clouds persist later, making for a grey finish. Though breezes stay moderate, the forecast remains calm. No heavier downpours expected.
Tomorrow stays chilly with temperatures about 4°C and overnight lows near 0°C. Early rain might linger before giving way to sunny spells around midday. Cloud cover returns by evening, possibly delivering light showers. Conditions remain changeable, but heavier bursts look less likely through the night. Forecast suggests no strong winds.
Expect milder air on Thursday, with temperatures near 9°C and moderate rain. Morning clouds dominate before drizzle settles in by afternoon. Scattered showers could intensify, though brief dry intervals are possible. Late-day downpours keep the outlook wet, so plan for unsettled conditions into the evening. Winds may gust slightly occasionally.
Some cooler weather arrives Friday, bringing temperatures about 5°C and scattered rain. Early hours may see brief flurries, but skies turn overcast later. Intermittent drizzle appears in the afternoon, easing by evening. Nighttime remains cloudy, with calmer conditions emerging. Snowfall looks unlikely, though a crisp chill lingers. Forecast stays varied.
This weekend sees a mostly cloudy Saturday, with temperatures near 4°C. Early sunshine could break through, but overcast skies dominate. Dry spells are likely, and no significant rainfall is expected throughout the day. Evening brings a slight dip near 1°C, though winds remain light for a calm night. Forecast steady.
