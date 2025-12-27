In Woking, today, Saturday, December 27, looks partly cloudy with dryness persisting. Temperatures near 7°C through the afternoon. No rain is expected, and skies should remain calm. Light breezes might pick up, but conditions stay steady heading into the evening.
Tomorrow, Sunday, brings more cloud with temperatures about 6°C. The rest of this weekend stays calm with no sign of rain. The day looks generally overcast, though occasional brighter spells may occur. Light winds continue, keeping conditions cool. No snow is likely, so the evening remains tranquil.
Monday sees misty conditions early on, with temperatures near 6°C by midday. Skies might stay cloudy, but occasional glimpses of sunshine could appear, offering a brighter spell. Winds stay moderate, so the atmosphere keeps cool. Later, overcast skies return, though no rainfall is forecast throughout the evening.
Tuesday remains cloudy with temperatures about 6°C. Some sunshine could break through in the afternoon, creating patches of warmth. No rain or snow is expected, leaving the forecast calm. Winds stay light, and the evening sees clearer spells, with temperatures dipping close to 1°C under a quiet sky.
Wednesday brings sunny spells with temperatures near 4°C during the day. Expect crisp conditions and minimal cloud cover, though partial cloudiness might appear occasionally. No rainfall is expected. Light winds keep the atmosphere chilled later on, as nighttime lows settle about 0°C with no trace of snow. Fog patches could develop overnight. However, the day remains bright overall, ensuring pleasant conditions for much of the afternoon and evening.
This article was automatically generated
