Today, Tuesday, December 30, starts grey with overcast skies but stays mostly dry. Conditions remain calm, with temperatures about 6°C and lows near 1°C by nightfall. Brief sunny spells might appear late afternoon. Winds are gentle, making for a stable forecast, ensuring minimal disruption. Enjoy these conditions.
Tomorrow looks bright and sunny, with morning chills near 0°C rising to about 4°C later. In Woking, skies remain clear through the day, providing crisp winter weather. Light winds keep the forecast pleasant, and no rain is expected, setting up a calm transition into the evening, encouraging outdoor plans.
Thursday shifts to a partly cloudy outlook, though much of the day stays dry. Temperatures hover about 5°C, with early lows near 0°C. A brief chance of raindrops may appear, but any showers look short-lived. Sunshine breaks through occasionally, offering mild but breezy conditions into the afternoon, boosting spirits.
Friday brings varied conditions, starting mostly cloudy with temperatures about 5°C. Light rain could mix with occasional snow flurries by evening, especially as nighttime dips near -1°C. The forecast suggests moments of heavier snowfall, so expect shifting weather patterns through the day. Winds pick up slightly, adding a brisk feel, enhancing dramatic contrasts.
This weekend turns colder with bright sunshine dominating on Saturday. Temperatures climb to about 2°C in the afternoon, dropping near -3°C overnight. Skies remain mostly clear, offering a crisp winter scene. Light breezes and dry conditions persist, rounding out the forecast on a tranquil note for the day, delighting many weather-watchers everywhere.
This article was automatically generated
