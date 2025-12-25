Thursday, December 25 in Woking is set to bring plenty of sunshine, with no expectation of rain. Temperatures near 5°C and calm conditions create a bright day from dawn to dusk. Clear skies are likely to continue through the evening, offering a crisp night.
Tomorrow brings another sunny outlook, with temperatures about 6°C and hardly any indication of cloud. The mild feel should extend into late afternoon, keeping conditions pleasant. Dry weather persists overnight, promising a calm transition into the following day.
Saturday sees a bright start and continues mostly clear throughout. Temperatures near 7°C bring a slightly warmer spell, though some patchy cloud is expected later. No rain disruptions are anticipated, making it an ideal moment for enjoying crisp winter air. Evening conditions remain clear.
Sunday will feel mild under a cloudy sky, with temperatures about 7°C. Some overcast spells might linger, but no rain warnings appear on the horizon. Late afternoon may see partial clearing, offering a brief glimpse of sunshine before a crisp night takes hold.
Monday brings another day of sunshine, with temperatures near 4°C in the morning before rising to about 5°C by midday. Skies are forecast to remain mainly clear, allowing that bright winter sun to shine through. Afternoon conditions might see a gentle drop in cloud cover, keeping the chance of rain minimal. As evening approaches, a chill returns under cloudless skies, no changes are expected later in the night. The coming days maintain this pattern, favouring clear, dry conditions for the region.
This article was automatically generated
