Monday brings another day of sunshine, with temperatures near 4°C in the morning before rising to about 5°C by midday. Skies are forecast to remain mainly clear, allowing that bright winter sun to shine through. Afternoon conditions might see a gentle drop in cloud cover, keeping the chance of rain minimal. As evening approaches, a chill returns under cloudless skies, no changes are expected later in the night. The coming days maintain this pattern, favouring clear, dry conditions for the region.