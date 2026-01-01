Today, Thursday, January 1, in Woking sees a weather update with partly cloudy skies and light breezes picking up slightly by late afternoon. Temperatures reach about 5°C, dropping near 0°C overnight, though no rain or snow should interrupt these mild conditions. Gentle winds keep the evening calm and mostly dry.
Tomorrow features patchy rain nearby and brief bouts of snow, creating a dynamic local forecast under cloudy skies. Daytime levels peak near 3°C, with lows settling about -2°C overnight and occasional sleet possible in the early hours. Blustery gusts might briefly accompany these changing conditions but should ease by dawn.
This weekend opens with sunny spells on Saturday, offering a bright weather update and minimal chance of rain. Temperatures hover near 2°C by midday and about -2°C after dusk, maintaining crisp air. Gentle winds prevail, keeping clouds at bay while ensuring clear views and bright sunshine throughout the entire afternoon.
The following day continues this sunny outlook, bringing calm air and pleasant conditions. Sunday sees afternoon readings approach near 2°C before dipping about -3°C, with no showers anticipated. Light breezes and clear skies sustain a relaxed atmosphere well into the evening. Temperatures remain steady without any slight hint of rain.
The new week brings moderate or heavy snow showers on Monday, marking a notable weather update. Daytime temperatures climb near 1°C, followed by a drop to about -4°C overnight. Some snowfall may appear before sunrise, then gradually lessen, leaving noticeably cooler air lingering behind. Light winds ensure conditions feel brisk.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.