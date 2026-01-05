Today, Monday, January 5, starts frosty with a few overnight snowflakes giving way to clearer skies by morning. Light freezing rain could appear briefly, though sunshine emerges later. Temperatures will climb near 2°C, dropping about -3°C after dark. Reports from Woking indicate similar changes in local weather conditions.
Tomorrow looks chilly at first, with clear spells before clouds roll in. Light freezing rain is likely late in the day, and brief drizzle could persist into the night. Temperatures hover near 3°C, pausing about -3°C early on, making for another cold start to the morning.
Midweek conditions bring patchy rain on Wednesday, along with occasional drier spells. Showers might switch to sleet around dawn, but skies could brighten during midday. Expect readings near 3°C, slipping about -1°C overnight. Cloud cover will linger, though intervals of sunshine can break through for a brief respite.
Expect moderate rain on Thursday and more persistent drizzle that may intensify by afternoon. Foggy spots are possible early on, but temperatures reach near 9°C, falling about 2°C later. Wind gusts could pick up, adding to the unsettled feel. Occasional breaks might appear, though heavy showers remain likely.
Cool conditions continue on Friday, with patchy rain nearby and clearer skies. Thermometers climb near 5°C, dipping about 4°C afterward. Expect breezy moments, but no significant snowfall is indicated. Occasional breaks in the clouds should occur, yet short-lived drizzle may pop up again, rounding off the week. Unsettled pattern seems likely to persist, leaving little chance for a dry spell.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.