Today is mostly cloudy with little sign of rain. Temperatures are near 7°C, offering moderate conditions under a thick blanket of cloud. In Woking, skies remain grey, though a few breaks could appear later. Gentle breezes keep the atmosphere comfortable throughout the day, ensuring a mild start to the forecast and stable overall.
Tomorrow looks partly cloudy, with hints of bright weather breaking through. Temperatures about 7°C maintain a crisp feel, but no significant rain is on the cards. Conditions remain stable, creating a calm environment that highlights the early winter charm in the region. Winds stay generally gentle, preserving very favourable conditions.
Tuesday, December 30 continues a partly cloudy trend, with sunny spells in the daytime. Temperatures hover close to 6°C. Skies remain mostly clear, forming a stable winter pattern without much rain. Overnight conditions look equally tranquil, maintaining a consistent forecast that emphasises a peaceful, mostly dry stretch for local weather.
Wednesday shows bright and sunny conditions, with temperatures about 4°C. Clear skies dominate, delivering cool breezes that persist into the evening. The day remains dry, keeping any rain at bay and continuing the week’s calm atmosphere. Visibility is generally good, reinforcing the pleasant daytime outlook under completely steady sunshine overhead.
Thursday leans overcast with moments of light rain drifting by. Temperatures rest near 4°C, retaining a chilly edge. Grey skies may persist, though brief clearer intervals could break through. The rest of the week holds similar low temperatures and muted sunshine. Winds could pick up, contributing to a cooler note.
