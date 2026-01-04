Today, Sunday, January 4, promises bright sunshine and mostly clear skies in Woking, with temperatures near 3°C at midday. A frosty start near -3°C could linger early on, but sunshine takes hold by mid-morning. Late afternoon remains dry, and the evening brings only light cloud cover.
Tomorrow, Monday, offers more sunshine with afternoon highs near 1°C. Crisp air sets in from the morning and persists all day. Nightfall sees temperatures dropping near -3°C, but no rain is on the horizon, ensuring a dry start heading into the following morning.
That next day is set for partly cloudy conditions with a peak near 2°C. The morning begins frosty at about -4°C, but some sunshine could break through midday. Dry weather continues well into the evening, keeping the chill in place. No showers are predicted, maintaining a calm forecast overall.
Midweek sees patchy rain with temperatures near 5°C. Light drizzle may appear from morning onward, but only moderate rainfall is expected. Afternoon might remain damp, though it clears slightly by late evening. The mild shift introduces brief relief from the recent chill. No snowfall is anticipated, keeping conditions simply soggy rather than wintry.
Thursday holds steadier skies with temperatures near 5°C, though occasional drizzle may linger. Cloudy spells dominate most of the day, but heavier bursts of rain should be limited. Skies gradually brighten later, preparing for a mild approach to this weekend when conditions could shift once more. No bitter cold is forecast, ensuring a slight break from harsher winter extremes.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.