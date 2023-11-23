After last year's breakout success, Glow Marwell is back for another sparkling festive season at Hampshire's premier zoo.
The winter attraction this year boasts half a million twinkling lights, new illuminations, Instagram-ready photo ops and plenty of interactive elements to keep the kids dashing ahead for more.
Children can ride the LED 'glowstick' seesaws and moon chairs, walk across light-up stepping stones and be transported to the world of Mario Kart on the rainbow road.
Making his Glow Marwell debut, Father Christmas will be spreading festive cheer in his magical grotto (only on selected dates, £10 per child).
There will also be 'premium nights' where a giant puppet barn owl, a 7ft snow globe, fire juggling and other roaming acts will join the fun.
And Quiet Glow evenings will offer the chance to experience the magic of Glow Marwell at a more relaxed pace.
On other selected dates, Marwell's Cafe Graze will be running a 'Feed the family for £10' offer, which does exactly what it says on the tin.