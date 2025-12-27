Westfield kept their promotion push on track with an important 1-0 win at home to Hanworth Villa in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
Caleb Wright’s first-half goal was enough to fire the Yellas to victory in front of a crowd of 310 at Woking Park.
The hosts were quick out of the traps and nearly took the lead in the third minute when Billy Nutbeam’s shot from just outside the box went wide of the left-hand post.
Westfield did take the lead on 11 minutes when player-manager Andy Crossley's ball was flicked on by Nutbeam to Caleb Wright, whose looping effort found the back of the net.
The Yellas nearly doubled their advantage two minutes later when Tom Dryer’s dangerous low ball across goal from the left was well held by Hanworth keeper Tyla Dickinson.
The visitors nearly got back on level terms in the 28th minute when Ben Geraghty hit a low effort at the far post straight at Westfield keeper Lewis Gallifent.
Hanworth went close again on 42 minutes when Liam Ferdinand cut in from the left-hand side of the box and sliced his shot to Geraghty at the far post, whose effort was well blocked by Michael O'Connor.
The visitors had another chance a minute later when Joe Adoo-Peters was released down the left-hand side of the box and hit his left-foot shot straight at Gallifent, who made a comfortable save.
Crossley made a substitution at half-time, with John Adebiyi replacing Wright.
Westfield nearly doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute when Didi Ndombe's left-foot shot from just outside the box went wide of the right-hand post.
The hosts went close again a minute later when Ethan Lindo’s effort was well saved by Dickinson.
The Yellas had another chance on 56 minutes when Nutbeam’s flick on found Lindo, whose effort was well blocked by George Wells.
Lindo found himself through on goal two minutes later, but his low effort was superbly blocked by the advancing Dickinson. The resulting corner found Westfield captain Dylan Merchant, whose header went just wide of the far left-hand post.
The visitors nearly got back on level terms in the 64th minute when Brandon Curtis drove forward and dragged his shot wide of the left-hand post.
Hanworth had another attempt at goal on 73 minutes, when Sam Merson's free kick went over the bar.
The hosts made their second substitution a minute later, with Aderi Dede replacing Lindo.
Hanworth nearly equalised in the 76th minute when Ferdinand's shot was well saved by Gallifent.
Westfield made their third change two minutes later, with Devonte Webster-Swack replacing Ndombe.
The hosts nearly doubled their advantage on 88 minutes when Dede burst into the box and hit his low right-foot shot just wide of the far right-hand post.
Westfield made their fourth substitution a minute later, with Tom Smith replacing Lindo. The Yellas made their fifth and final change in stoppage time, with Kiye Martin replacing Crossley.
The hosts saw out the last few minutes of stoppage time professionally to move six points clear of Hanworth Villa in the league table.
Next up for Westfield is a trip to South Park (Reigate) in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday, January 3 (3pm kick-off).
