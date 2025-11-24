Westfield’s 11-game unbeaten run came to an end with a 3-1 defeat at home to a hard-working Moneyfields side in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday.
It was the hosts who started the better of the two sides, netting yet another early goal as Kiye Martin’s cross from a corner found the head of Caleb Wright, who headed home in the ninth minute to put the Yellas 1-0 up.
Moneyfields got back on level terms on the half-hour mark when Tayo Singerr received the ball after a scramble in midfield and found the back of the net from 25 yards out with an excellent finish.
The hosts almost found themselves back in front when they were awarded a penalty five minutes later after Billy Nutbeam was tripped in the box, but Manolis Gogonas’ penalty was well saved by Moneyfields keeper Malachi Osei-Owusu.
The visitors took the lead in the 75th minute when Simba Mlambo squeezed his finish home at the far post to put Moneyfields 2-1 up.
Moneyfields were awarded a free kick just outside the penalty area area five minutes later, and Rudi Blankson curled his effort home to make it 3-1 and seal the three points for the visitors.
By Harrison Powell
