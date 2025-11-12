Westfield assistant manager Jake Baxter praised hat-trick hero Ethan Lindo after his side won 3-0 at home to Horndean in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
Lindo was making his first start for the Yellas after joining from Southern League Premier South outfit Hanwell Town, and Baxter was delighted that the new marksman got himself up and running.
“I’m really pleased for Ethan – he’s done really well,” said Baxter.
“He worked hard and when he got in front of goal he took his goals really well.
“He's got a lot of pace and he looked comfortable in front of goal.”
The Yellas led 1-0 at half-time in wet conditions at Woking Park, and Baxter admitted that he asked for a bit more from his side in the second half.
“It was tricky conditions and I think that levelled it out a little bit in the first half,” said Baxter.
“We asked them to step on it a little bit more and be a bit more ruthless in the second half, which we did.
“In the first half Horndean had a couple of chances. They were set up well and pressed quite well.
“In the second half the boys did exactly what we asked for and we scored a couple of goals to make it more comfortable.”
Forward Finn Evans missed the game with an injury, but Baxter praised the depth of his squad as they picked up another positive result after a gruelling run of fixtures.
“We bring players in and it hasn't hindered our team at all,” said Baxter.
“With Finn being out after he picked up a little injury normally you would panic because he has been flying for us, but Ethan has stepped in and done brilliantly.
“It shows the squad depth we've got that we've done so well.”
