Westfield extended their unbeaten run to nine games with an emphatic 3-0 win at home to Horndean in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
A hat-trick from new signing Ethan Lindo on his home debut deservedly fired the Yellas to all three points in front of a crowd of 151 at Woking Park.
The Yellas had their first effort at goal of the evening in the third minute when Michael O'Connor clipped a ball into the box which John Adebiyi backheeled goalwards, but Horndean keeper Myles Bowman comfortably held Adebiyi’s effort.
The hosts took the lead on 13 minutes when Didi Ndombe’s corner picked out Lindo at the back post, who confidently tucked his finish past Bowman.
The Deans almost got back on level terms in the 33rd minute when Sam Godfroy fired a shot goalwards from distance which was well tipped over the bar by Yellas keeper Lewis Gallifent.
The Yellas had a good chance to double their advantage two minutes later when Ndombe’s corner dropped invitingly to Adebiyi in the box, who fired his effort well over the bar.
Westfield did have the ball in the back of the net for a second time on 36 minutes when Adebiyi’s effort was parried by Bowman to Lindo, who slotted home the rebound, but the goal was ruled out for offside.
The Yellas had the first attempt at goal of the second half when Adebiyi clipped a right-foot shot goalwards in the 47th minute which was well parried behind for a corner by Bowman.
The Deans nearly got back on level terms on 51 minutes when Ollie Godziemski chopped inside onto his right foot and fired an effort goalwards which was well tipped over the bar by Gallifent.
Westfield almost doubled their advantage seven minutes later after a free-flowing move. Tom Dryer drove forward from deep before Adebiyi played the ball out to O'Connor, who laid the ball back to Max Meaton on the edge of the box, but Meaton’s low shot across goal went just wide of the far left-hand post.
The Yellas went close again in the 61st minute when Dryer delivered a dangerous low ball across goal from the left which Godfroy sliced over his own bar at the far post.
The hosts did double their advantage on 69 minutes when Billy Nutbeam’s ball into the area eventually dropped to Lindo, who slotted his finish past Bowman into the bottom left-hand corner of the net to score his second of the evening and make it 2-0.
Westfield player-manager Andy Crossley immediately made his first substitution of the evening, with Jack Knight replacing Adebiyi. Crossley made his second change six minutes later, with Sekou Toure replacing Ndombe.
The Yellas were awarded a penalty for handball in the 78th minute, and Lindo stepped up from the spot and confidently dispatched his penalty into the bottom left-hand corner of the net to complete his hat-trick and make it 3-0.
The hosts nearly scored a fourth on 81 minutes when Knight’s corner picked out Caleb Wright, whose header went just over the bar.
Crossley made his third substitution of the evening three minutes later, with Manolis Gogonas replacing hat-trick hero Lindo, before making his fourth change on 90 minutes when Ellis Orsborn replaced Meaton.
The Yellas pushed for a fourth in stoppage time, but three goals proved more than enough to make it eight wins and a draw from their past nine games.
Next up for Westfield is a trip to Hendon in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday, November 15.
