The Yellas got back on level terms in the 17th minute after some quick thinking. Kiye Martin took a quick free kick to Didi Ndombe, who spun his man and drove forward before finding Finn Evans. Evans had his back to goal and spun sharply before hitting a left-foot shot which was parried by Portchester keeper Steve Mowthorpe to Michael O'Connor, who confidently slotted home the loose ball.