Westfield scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to earn an entertaining 4-4 draw at home to AFC Portchester in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
The Yellas came from behind three times to rescue a share of the spoils from an eight-goal thriller in front of a crowd of 175 at Woking Park.
The visitors took the lead in the fifth minute when Charlie Williamson’s cross from the right wing found Lee Wort in the middle of the box, who buried his header into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.
Portchester went close again on 11 minutes when Tommy Scutt won a loose ball 30 yards out and drove forward before hitting a low shot which was parried away by Westfield keeper Lewis Gallifent. The rebound dropped to Alfie Stanley, whose shot from a tight angle was parried away to safety by Gallifent.
The Yellas got back on level terms in the 17th minute after some quick thinking. Kiye Martin took a quick free kick to Didi Ndombe, who spun his man and drove forward before finding Finn Evans. Evans had his back to goal and spun sharply before hitting a left-foot shot which was parried by Portchester keeper Steve Mowthorpe to Michael O'Connor, who confidently slotted home the loose ball.
Westfield had an excellent chance to take the lead seven minutes later when Conor Lee played a superb through ball to Evans, who was one-on-one with Mowthorpe but put his right-foot finish wide of the far left-hand post.
The visitors regained the lead on 37 minutes when an excellent corner in from the right found Jack Lee, who buried his header into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.
The Yellas went straight on the attack from the kick-off and nearly equalised when Ndombe got the ball in the box and hit a right-foot shot which was parried behind for a corner by Mowthorpe at his near post.
Westfield did equalise for a second time before the break when Manolis Gogonas delivered a dangerous ball in from the right on 45 minutes which the unfortunate Archie Willcox sliced past Mowthorpe at his near post.
Portchester took the lead for the third time in the 57th minute when Gallifent parried a shot to Josh Clack, who tapped the loose ball into the back of the net.
The visitors extended their advantage six minutes later when Wort broke Westfield’s offside trap and drove into the box from the right before hitting a composed finish through Gallifent’s legs.
Westfield player-manager Andy Crossley made a double change in the 71st minute, with Elliot York and Max Meaton replacing Martin and Lee.
The Yellas pulled a goal back on 73 minutes when the ball broke to Evans in the box, and he stroked a composed finish past Mowthorpe into the bottom corner.
The home side pushed for a late leveller and went close in the 90th minute when York’s header went just wide of the far post.
Westfield did equalise in stoppage time when a ball in from the left was turned into his own net by Jack Lee to make it 4-4.
Next up for Westfield is a trip to Metropolitan Police in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday, November 8 (3pm kick-off).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.