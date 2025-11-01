Westfield earned a sixth successive victory with an impressive 3-0 win at home to Bognor Regis Town in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
Goals from Kiye Martin and Didi Ndombe (2) fired the Yellas to a thoroughly-deserved victory in front of a crowd of 314 at Woking Park.
The Yellas were quick out of the traps and took the lead in the sixth minute when Tom Dryer did well down the left-hand side and his cross picked out Martin in the box, who thumped home a spectacular volley via the underside of the crossbar.
Westfield nearly doubled their advantage on ten minutes when Ndombe’s curling right-foot shot from the edge of the box went just over the bar.
The hosts went close again two minutes later when Manolis Gogonas received the ball about 30 yards out and took a touch before hitting a powerful right-foot shot just wide of the right-hand post.
The Yellas continued to press and created another chance in the 17th minute when Ndombe passed the ball to Finn Evans on the edge of the box, who hit his curling shot just wide of the left-hand post.
Westfield did double their advantage on 19 minutes when Evans superbly controlled a long ball over the top on his thigh and linked up with Dryer before the ball broke to Ndombe, whose shot was superbly saved by Bognor keeper Dan Lincoln but the rebound fell straight back to Ndombe who calmly passed his finish into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.
Bognor created their first chance of the afternoon in the 22nd minute when Matty Jones’ excellent free kick delivery from the right picked out the unmarked Callum Laycock, who put his header over the bar.
The visitors had an excellent chance to pull a goal back on 38 minutes when the ball broke to Laycock in the box, but his close-range shot was superbly blocked by Yellas keeper Lewis Gallifent.
Westfield nearly scored their third of the afternoon in the 57th minute when Ndombe rolled the ball to Michael O’Connor on the edge of the box, whose low shot went just wide of the far left-hand post.
The Yellas did go 3-0 up on the hour mark when they won the ball high up the pitch from Lincoln’s short goal kick and O’Connor’s shot was saved by Lincoln but the ball looped up for Ndombe to head home from close range.
Westfield player-manager Andy Crossley made his first change of the afternoon on 67 minutes, with Elliot York replacing Ndombe.
The hosts then nearly went 4-0 up when Evans got on the end of a ball over the top and tried to chip Lincoln, but Bognor’s keeper managed to tip his effort onto the post.
Crossley made his second change of the afternoon in the 70th minute, with Jack Knight replacing O’Connor. Westfield’s third substitution followed ten minutes later, with Nicolas Bostan replacing Martin.
The Yellas saw out the close stages professionally to register a fifth successive clean sheet and sixth successive victory.
Next up for Westfield is a home game against AFC Portchester in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Tuesday, November 4 (7.45pm kick-off).
