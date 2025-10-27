Westfield continued their excellent form as they earned a fourth successive victory with a 2-0 win at Ascot United in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday.
Devonte Webster Swack won the visitors a penalty in the fourth minute to give Westfield the chance to take an early lead, but Manolis Gogonas put his penalty just wide of the mark.
Westfield went close again on ten minutes when Tom Dryer drove into the box and hit a powerful effort which was well saved by Ascot keeper Kie Plumley.
The visitors thought they had taken the lead when Michael O’Connor tapped home, but the assistant referee flagged for offside.
Westfield went ahead in the 36th minute when Dryer slipped a brilliant through ball to Finn Evans, and Evans calmly slotted his finish into the bottom corner from a tight angle.
There was almost time for a second before half-time when Dryer tried a shot from a tight angle, which was parried by Plumley into the path of Evans, who finished well, but the assistant referee again came to Ascot’s rescue.
The second half saw a change in pace, with Ascot having more of the ball and the better chances, but they could not find the back of the net.
Westfield sealed the three points in stoppage time. Billy Nutbeam’s clearance found new signing Elliot York, who pumped the ball up the field to Evans, who flicked it over to Didi Ndombe, who rounded Plumley and finished well to make it 2-0.
By Harrison Powell
