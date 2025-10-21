Westfield won 3-2 at AFC Portchester in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
The Yellas took the lead in the 12th minute when Aderi Dede slotted home.
The visitors doubled their advantage on 38 minutes when Finn Evans’ pass was flicked home by Caleb Wright at the back post.
AFC Portchester pulled a goal back in the 52nd minute when Spencer Spurway’s effort went in off the post, and the hosts got back on level terms on 68 minutes when Lee Wort squeezed the ball home from close range.
The Yellas regained the lead in the 79th minute when Tom Dryer smashed the ball home.
