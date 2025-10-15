Westfield slipped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Hartley Wintney in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
An early Connor Holland effort was enough for Hartley Wintney to pick up all three points against the Yellas at Woking Park.
The goal came from a rare effort from the visiting side, but it was enough to win a game lacking in quality.
The Field had started the match brightly and nearly took the lead in the opening minute when the in form Tom Dryer beat two defenders down the left-hand channel before hitting a shot from a tight angle that skimmed across the face of the goal.
The deadlock was broken in the 24th minute when Holland sprung the offside trap and rounded Yellas keeper Lewis Gallifent before slotting home.
The second half saw concerted pressure applied by the home side, but a determined Hartley Wintney defence held firm to maintain their lead and earn all three points.
