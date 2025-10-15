Westfield exited the Surrey Senior Cup with a 2-1 defeat at Combined Counties Premier Division South outfit Cobham in the first round.
The visitors created the first chance of the evening in the eighth minute when the ball fell to Kiye Martin after a scramble just outside the box, and Martin’s driven effort was well saved by Cobham keeper Rourke Pickford.
Cobham took the lead in first-half stoppage time against the run of play through Dean Rule’s goal.
The home side doubled their advantage early in the second half when former Westfield player Elijah Simpson slotted home in the 47th minute.
Westfield pulled a goal back on 81 minutes when Manolis Gogonas smashed the ball home to make it 2-1.
The visitors pushed for a late equaliser, but it failed to materialise as they exited the Surrey Senior Cup at the first hurdle.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.