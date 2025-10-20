Westfield produced a stunning display as they demolished in-form Hayes & Yeading United 7-0 in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday.
It was all one-way traffic at Woking Park after Finn Evans slid home a 12th-minute opener for the Yellas.
The floodgates opened during a seven-minute spell before the break. Firstly Tom Dryer poked home from a long throw before Evans did well to set up Devonte Webster Swack to make it 3-0. There was still time for a fourth before the break as Dryer rounded Watkins to complete his double.
Early in the second half the visitors were reduced to ten men when Louis Rogers received a straight red card.
The home side’s onslaught continued and Manolis Gogonas marauded forwards and beat several men before slotting home in the 62nd minute to make it 5-0.
Set piece goals from Caleb Wright and Billy Nutbeam sealed an emphatic win for the hosts as former Westfield manager Simon Lane endured a torrid return to Woking Park.
Westfield will travel to Ascot United in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday, October 25 (3pm kick-off).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.