Westfield assistant manager Dave Powell was delighted with his side’s display after they beat Bognor Regis Town 3-0 to register a sixth successive victory in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
The Yellas also kept a fifth successive clean sheet on their way to another three points.
“It’s great to keep the run going,” said Powell.
“All we spoke about before the game was keeping the run going. Keeping another clean sheet makes life a lot easier to win games of football.
“The backline has been superb. We've made the odd change from game to game but there's been some constants throughout.
“They give us a really strong structure to go and play from there and let the forward guys do their business.”
Westfield led 2-0 at half-time thanks to goals from Kiye Martin and Didi Ndombe, and Powell was pleased that his side kept their standards up in the second half.
“At half-time we told the players to keep doing what they were doing,” said Powell.
“In the last ten minutes of the first half we dropped off a little bit, sat in and didn't get tight enough.
“We started the second half really well and 3-0 is brilliant but it could have been a much bigger scoreline in the end.
“It's a bit disappointing we didn't score more but you can't get too greedy.”
Ndombe scored his second of the afternoon in the second half to make it three goals in three games since rejoining the Yellas, and Powell was delighted with his performance.
“Didi has come back to the club and really hit the ground running,” said Powell.
“Didi is a thorn in anyone's side when he's on his game. He's done brilliantly since he's come back.
“I think he's enjoying the freedom he's getting here.”
