Westfield continued their excellent form in the Isthmian League South Central Division with an impressive 3-0 victory at Littlehampton Town.
The Yellas took the lead in the 47th minute when Michael O’Connor flicked the ball into the path of Finn Evans, who beat Littlehampton keeper Billy Collings at his near post.
Westfield doubled their advantage a minute later when Evans’ ball across the box was parried by Collings to O’Connor, who smashed the ball home.
The visitors scored their third on the hour mark when Evans slotted the ball through Collings’ legs and into the back of the net to score his second of the evening.
