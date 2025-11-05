Westfield assistant manager Dave Powell praised his side’s character after they came from behind to draw 4-4 at home to AFC Portchester.
The Yellas trailed 4-2 at Woking Park, but rescued a point thanks to Jack Lee’s 92nd-minute own goal.
“It’s definitely a point gained with where we were and how long there was left to go in the game,” said Powell.
“We showed a real spirit and resilience to claw that one back with a couple of moments of magic.
“Finn Evans did really well with the third goal and then Didi Ndombe produced a bit of brilliance that led to the equaliser.
“At 1-1 Finn had a really good chance to put us 2-1 up and that might have made it a different game, but Portchester are a really tough side to play against.
“They will beat a lot of teams – they've got some quality and they put you under a lot of pressure from start to finish.
“We weren't quite at it but I'll take nothing away from Portchester – I thought they played well.
“We’re pretty pleased with a point. In the end it was a good result.”
Westfield were on level terms at half-time at 2-2, but Powell admitted he had asked for more from his side in the second half.
“We hadn't played particularly well in the first half – I think we were a little bit rattled by Portchester,” said Powell.
“We all thought in the changing room at half-time that we would go on to win the game as long as we did the right things.
“There was a little bit of disappointment after the game because we have been winning games.
“I don't think we deserved to lose the game but we didn't deserve to win it either, so I think a draw was a fair result.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.