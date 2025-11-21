Westfield won 2-1 at Hendon in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
The Yellas picked up off another impressive away win as they edged out an in-form Hendon side.
The visitors were quick out the traps and took the lead in the 13th minute through Ethan Lindo. Didi Ndombe received the ball after a long pass from centre-back Dylan Merchant, and Ndombe then beat his man and poked the ball across the face of goal to Lindo, who smashed his effort in off the crossbar.
However, Hendon were undeterred by this early setback and found their way back into the game in the 32nd minute. The Yellas were caught lacking at the back as Javon Marquis burst down the right-hand side and drove into the box before poking the ball across goal for a tap-in by Niko Muir.
The home side were only to be level for five minutes however, as Westfield’s dominance continued after conceding the equaliser. Ndombe turned provider again as he once again beat his man on the far side and put a ball into the area for Lindo, who tapped home to make it five goals in his first two starts for the Yellas. That was how it ended in the first half, with the Yellas having the slight advantage.
The second half saw Hendon almost immediately level the scoring again as Sam Shaban was played through one-on-one, but his effort cannoned off the post before being cleared by Billy Nutbeam via the face of Yellas keeper Lewis Gallifent as the score remained 2-1.
Hendon definitely looked the better of the two sides during the majority of the second half but never seemed to threaten Gallifent in the Yellas’ goal bar a few long-range efforts that went over the bar.
By Harrison Powell
