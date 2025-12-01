Westfield won 3-2 at Isthmian League South Central Division leaders Leatherhead.
The Yellas took the lead in the second minute when Tom Dryer drove into the box before finishing past Leatherhead keeper Sonny Wheeler.
The visitors doubled their advantage on 13 minutes when John Adebiyi’s effort was spilled by Wheeler to Ethan Lindo, who tapped home.
Nathan Hogan’s 28th-minute penalty pulled a goal back for Leatherhead, but Westfield restored their two-goal advantage on 38 minutes when Lindo slipped his finish past Wheeler.
Anas Igozouln fired into the roof of the net on 47 minutes to make it 3-2, but Westfield held on for the win.
