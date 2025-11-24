Westfield won 3-2 at home to Hartley Wintney in the Aldershot Senior Cup.
Caleb Wright fired Westfield 1-0 up in the 13th minute, and the hosts doubled their advantage on 35 minutes when Nathan Rogers found the top corner.
Manolis Gogonas made it 3-0 on 67 minutes when he slotted home, before Jose Sani pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 76th minute.
Sani scored his second in stoppage time to make it 3-2, but Westfield held on for the win.
