WOKING members produced a series of wins and personal bests when they opened their Wessex Young Athletes Track & Field League programme at a drizzly Horspath Road track in Oxford.
The under-15 boys’ and under-17 mens’ 1,500m were run together as a joint race – and Woking athletes filled the top four places.
Drew Grayling led home Jack Dormer, Jacob Bowyer and Luca Lupi, meaning Woking runners finished first and second in both age groups.
In the under-15 girls’ 1,500m, Sophie Price was third.
The under-13 boys’ 800m saw Harry Freeman run a personal-best time to come third overall.
There were also Woking wins in the shorter events.
Nerys Tullett triumphed in the under-17 women’s 80m hurdles and 200m, and finished second in the 300m with a personal-best time.
Dylan Lewis and Grayling completed a fine double victory in the under-17 men’s 400m, and Jack Dormer won the under-15 boys’ 300m.
Price was second in the under-15 girls’ 300m. Evie Wiltshire had a good run to finish third in the under-15 girls’ 100m, and Eleanor Buckle took second place in the B race after recently missing a month of training because of illness.
In the under-17 women’s 100m, Laura Kersley finished second.
Wiltshire was second in the under-15 girls’ long jump, missing out narrowly on the win.
Daniel Gilbert leapt 1.70m – a personal best – in the under-15 boys’ high jump.
All three of Woking’s relay teams put in very strong performances.
The under-13 boys’ 4 x 100m line-up – Zach Leacock, Arthur Embleton, Harry Freeman and Lucas Pearman – displayed some great baton changing to win their race comfortably against a good Winchester team.
The under-15 girls’ 4 x 100m team – Wiltshire, Chloe Moore, Sara Louise Fordjour and Buckle – finished second. Also taking second place were the under-17 women’s 4 x 100m team of Tullett, Kersley, Annabelle Thornton and Emilia Wazydrag, who all enjoyed fine runs.
The under-11 team from Woking’s academy had an excellent day of competition.
James Boden won his 75m race and finished second in the boys’ 600m, Leo Mans coming third in the latter. Luke Henderson had a very impressive long jump, posting 3.36m, and a great throw in the vortex.
Matthe Grell, Karthi Raja and Jacob Hewinson had good all-round competitions, being strong across their events.
Evie Butler, Jasmine Caton and Martha Stringfellow impressed across all of their competitions, the trio finishing in the top three in their 75m sprints and ending up well inside the top half in the 600m.
Woking are next in action on Sunday, when the under-17s and under-20s will begin their Youth Development League fixtures in Bournemouth, Dorset.