WOKING snooker star Jasmine Bolsover is targeting a place in the world’s top 10.
And as she prepares for her first overseas tournament, in Belgium next month, she wants to encourage more girls to take up the sport.
In 2016, the Woking Wizardess reached number 11 in the world rankings before taking time away from snooker. Bolsover returned in 2021.
She told the News & Mail: “I’ve done maybe seven tournaments since I’ve been back and I’ve got to number 18 in the world, so I’m happy with that. I’m coming up the rankings and getting there slowly. The aim is to be in the top 10.”
Bolsover and world number six Emma Parker will be involved in a coaching event for girls at Woking Snooker Centre on 18 February.
Bolsover said: “There are some young people who I’ve seen play at Woking Snooker Centre. But I’d love to see more.”
For the full interview, see the 5 January issue of the News & Mail.