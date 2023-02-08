WOKING Rugby Club celebrated a hard-fought victory at the weekend.
After several weeks without a competitive fixture due to a combination of fixture scheduling, player availability and weather conditions, Woking returned to Surrey Counties 5 league action, hosting Wandsworthians RFC.
A strong first-half, which saw them turn around 29-7 ahead, was the platform for success, as the visitors rallied to close the points gap, with the final score 41-34.
Reflecting on the match, chairman and head coach Andy Jones said: “We went to sleep in the second half and did our best to throw a much-needed win away.
“A lack of match fitness and the larger dimensions of the Chobham pitch were also a factor. The final 5 minutes were a lot more nerve shredding than they should have been.
“However, I think if we can play like we did in the first 30 for 80 minutes in our remaining games, we have a lot to look forward to.
“A big thanks to Chobham RFC for hosting us, hopefully it won’t be too much longer before we can return to Byfleet Rec.”
Woking RFC train at Byfleet Rec, every Tuesday 7pm. New players of all abilities and experience welcome, must be 18 years old. Email [email protected] for more information.