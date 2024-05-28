In the sprints there were a number of impressive performances. There was a comfortable win for Rhys Chadwick in the 400 metres with a time of 50.8 seconds, just two tenths of a second shy of his personal best time. Jake Etherington was just outside 11 seconds in the 100 metres, running 11.1 seconds for third place before running a personal best in the 200 metres with a very good time of 22.1 seconds to finish just one tenth of a second behind the winner.