Jack Stretton was sent off after just 17 minutes and Woking went on to lose 2-0 at home to Yeovil Town in the National League on Saturday.
Michael Doyle made four changes for the visit of Yeovil following a goalless draw in midweek against Southend United, with Timi Odusina, Alan Judge, Deon Moore and Charley Kendall replaced by Cian Harries, Jermaine Anderson, Jack Stretton and Dennon Lewis.
The visitors lined up with former Woking midfielder Charlie Cooper - manager Mark Cooper’s son - in the heart of their team, with former Plymouth man Frank Nouble captaining the Glovers.
A fast start to the game saw Nouble fire a shot straight at Will Jaaskelainen from range inside 90 seconds, before a Woking corner routine saw Tunji Akinola’s shot well blocked after he found acres of space.
After intricate play from the visitors with just over ten minutes gone, Aaron Jarvis raced in on goal but was superbly denied by Jaaskelainen, who narrowed the angle well and clawed the ball away.
Then came a turning point in the game, when Stretton was sent off for supposed use of an elbow which was not seen by the referee. After discussion with the fourth official, Stretton was sent off.
A mistake from Ollie Wright in the Yeovil goal gave Matt Ward the chance to shoot from range, but his effort was cleared off the line by Morgan Williams, with Wright in no man’s land.
Yeovil took the lead in the 31st minute when the ball fell kindly for Brett McGavin to have a go from outside the box.
His volley flew across the ground and into the bottom corner past the dive of Jaaskelainen to give the Glovers the lead.
Woking had the ball in the net in first half stoppage time when a fantastic left-footed cross from Dennon Lewis was finished by Jamie Andrews from close range, but he was adjudged to have been offside.
After a flat spell at the start of the second half, Ward aimed to get the crowd going with an audacious effort from just inside his own half after winning the ball back from the midfield with an hour gone.
Good work from Pedro Borges down the right saw him pick out Jarvis inside the box, but his effort was straight at Jaaskelainen.
However in the 80th minute another cross from that side, this time from Nouble, saw Finn Cousin-Dawson prod home at the back post to give Yeovil a second.
Michael Doyle made a triple substitution, bringing on Alan Judge, Tom Leahy and Lewis Walker.
A fantastic effort from Ward saw him fire just wide of the top right corner after he once again won the ball back, a common theme despite him being isolated for much of the game.
The visitors then saw out the remainder of the game with ease.
Woking: Jaaskelainen, Kelly-Evans, Harries (Judge 80), Dyche, Chicksen, Ward, Andrews (Leahy 80), Akinola (Walker 80), Anderson (Gorman 65), Lewis, Stretton. Substitutes not used: Webber, Kendall, Conte.
Yeovil: Wright, Whittle, Williams, Cousin-Dawson, Jarvis (Morgan 84), Nouble (Greenslade 90+4), McGavin (Worthington 89), Plant, Borges, Cooper, Shaw (Sims 65). Substitutes not used: Gould, Lo-Everton, Morgan, James.
Attendance: 2,911.