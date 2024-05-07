Woking Masters competed in the British Masters Championship at the Welsh National Pool in Swansea from April 19 to 21.
The 19-strong squad won 31 gold, nine silver and 12 bronze medals, and set 11 records.
Their 63 individual swims produced 24 golds, five silvers and ten bronzes.
There were five golds for Mike Hodgson, and four for David Bryant, Gina Heyn and Lynda Coggins, with Coggins also winning two silvers.
Heyn set age 40-44 British records in the 100m breaststroke (1:14.16) and 50m freestyle (27.54). Hodgson set a 200m age 55-59 individual medley record of 2:27.44.
Michelle Ware won two golds, setting a European 50m backstroke record of 31.68. Henry Goodlud won gold in the 100m breaststroke and 200m individual medley, plus silver in the 50m breaststroke and freestyle.
Jamie Cunningham won gold in the 100m freestyle, and Alex Smith gold in the 50m freestyle with a British age 30-35 record of 23.10. Ben Smith gained two bronzes.
Simon Scully won gold in the 1500m freestyle and bronze in the 800m freestyle. There were three bronzes for Dean Blackman and Jennie Clarke, with Clarke taking silver in the 100m breaststroke.
In 14 relays Woking won seven golds, four silvers and two bronzes.
A British record was set by the 160-plus years men’s 4x100m freestyle team of Goodlud, Hodgson, Blackman and Cunningham.
Hodgson, Goodlud, Ware and Heyn set European records in the mixed 4x100m freestyle and 4x100m medley.
A European record came from Alex Smith, Heyn, Ware and Hodgson in the 160-plus 4x50m freestyle. Alex broke the British individual record on the first leg.
And there were British records in the 120-plus 4x50m freestyle (Cunningham, James Norman, Max Freedman and Alex Smith) and the 160-plus 4x50m medley (Hodgson, Goodlud, Blackman and Alex Smith).